| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The dilemmas facing parents if Covid strikes their child’s school

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

We are all living in a new experiment at this stage in the Covid-19 pandemic – none more so than schoolchildren.

This week’s dramatic revelations that around 12,000 children have been sent home from the classroom after being found to be close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19 was probably to be expected given the already significant levels of late-summer infection in the under-14s in particular.

It has left parents and teachers facing a new set of dilemmas around keeping a child in the classroom or sending them home in the face of the more infectious Delta variant.

Most Watched

Privacy