| 21.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Digital Covid Certificate: How and when you will get it and what to expect when you use it

EU Digital Covid Certificate Expand

Close

EU Digital Covid Certificate

EU Digital Covid Certificate

EU Digital Covid Certificate

Eoghan Moloney

 A lot of confusion has surrounded the Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) and it has left unanswered questions for the general public.

Independent.ie has compiled a list of answers as to when you should expect your DCC, what it can be used for, and what that process will look like.

Who can get the Digital Covid cert?

You can obtain a DCC if you are fully vaccinated, if you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months or if you have received a negative Covid-19 result in the preceding 72 hours (this option applies only for international travel into Ireland and can’t be used for indoor dining in Ireland).

Most Watched

Privacy