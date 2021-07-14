The Digital Covid Certificate: How and when you will get it and what to expect when you use it

A lot of confusion has surrounded the Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) and it has left unanswered questions for the general public.

Independent.ie has compiled a list of answers as to when you should expect your DCC, what it can be used for, and what that process will look like.

You can obtain a DCC if you are fully vaccinated, if you have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months or if you have received a negative Covid-19 result in the preceding 72 hours (this option applies only for international travel into Ireland and can’t be used for indoor dining in Ireland).

How and when do I get the cert?

If you were fully vaccinated in a mass vaccination centre, this will be sent to you this week by email. People are advised to check spam folders as it may be diverted there. This email will contain a pdf document containing your Digital Covid cert.

If you were fully vaccinated anywhere in Ireland other than a mass vaccination centre (GP, pharmacy, hospital), then you will be sent the DCC in the post before July 19 (is the Government’s aim).

If you are looking to travel into Ireland, but are not fully vaccinated, you must get a privately organised PCR Covid test, which returns a negative result, within 72 hours of travel.

A free PCR test provided by the HSE will not be accepted for travel into Ireland.

It is important to note this is the criteria to travel into Ireland and flying to other jurisdictions may entail different requirements. People are advised to check travel requirements for countries they are travelling to, as they vary across the EU.

People who have recovered from Covid-19 will need to prove this, with a call centre being established to help recovered people acquire the medical documentation needed to prove they have had Covid in the last six months.

What can I use my DCC for?

It can be used for travel within the EU – all other EU nations have accepted it since early July – and it can also be used to access indoor dining in Ireland when this resumes at some point in the next two weeks.

The one exception to this is if you have obtained a DCC to travel into Ireland by gaining a negative PCR test. Only people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months will be permitted to dine indoors in Ireland for the foreseeable future.

How does it work?

For indoor dining, it will simply be a member of staff viewing your DCC to see proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19. They may request to see identification to cross-check the name on the DCC with a photo ID.

For international travel, the cert contains a QR code which will be scanned to prevent falsification. When the cert is checked, the code is scanned and the signature is verified.

The cert will be scanned on arrival at the airport, either at the bag check-in desk, or at the gate itself. It will not be needed checking in for a flight online or booking a flight.

What will be on the cert?

The DCC does not contain any personal information except name, date of birth and who issued the certificate.

In addition, it will contain: