The darkest days of the pandemic are behind us – here are the most momentous dates over the last 19 months

We have lived through some of our darkest days, but finally there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The Covid-19 pandemic is not over, but many of the final chains that curbed our freedoms for so long are about to be unlocked over September and October.

Here are key landmarks in our journey of tragedy, tenacity and triumph.

Li Wenliang the Chinese doctor, who was among the first to raise concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, died from the disease in February 2020

Li Wenliang the Chinese doctor, who was among the first to raise concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, died from the disease in February 2020

December 21 2019 Reports emerge in that a cluster of patients in China were diagnosed with 'pneumonia of an unknown cause'.

The first death is recorded three weeks later. The man is known to have visited wet markets in Wuhan.

January 2020 In early January, a group of health journalists are summoned to the Department of Health in Dublin. Little is known of the emerging threat, but it is signal that Ireland is gearing up for the possible risk ahead. Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is appointed to a new public health surveillance group, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

February 11 A small number of cases are diagnosed across the world and on February 11 the World Health Organisation names the virus Covid-19.

February 26 The Six Nations rugby international between Ireland and Italy is called off. It was a taste of things to come.

February 27 The first known case of Covid-19 on the island is reported after a woman who had been skiing in Northern Italy and had flown back through Dublin Airport, travelled by bus to Connolly station before going home to Northern Ireland by train.

February 29 The first case in the Republic is confirmed in a Dublin schoolboy who was on a skiing holiday in Italy with his family. Nphet holds daily briefings for journalists, some as late as 10pm.

March 1 Northern Italy is struck with 3,000 cases and 100 deaths. Harrowing scenes emerge. HSE chief Paul Reid said 1.9 million people in Ireland may yet be infected with the virus. The St Patrick’s Day parade is cancelled days later.

March 11 The first death from Covid-19 is reported here. The virus is spreading in the community. The World Health Organisation declares a pandemic.

March 12 Then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, speaking from Washington, tells the Irish public: “I need to speak to you about coronavirus.” Schools, colleges and childcare facilities shut until March 29. Cultural institutions close. People were advised to work from home. Long queues formed outside shops amid panic buying.

March 27 Lockdown is announced. People are asked to “stay home”.

April 29 20,253 cases of the virus were reported and 1,190 deaths.

May 17 Cases and deaths begin to fall.

May 18 Government agrees on roadmap out of lockdown.

June 25 Face masks are mandatory on public transport.

June 29 Hairdressers, barbers, gyms, cinemas and churches reopen.

July 15 Easing of restrictions are postponed. Taoiseach Micheál Martin states that stage four of easing Covid-19 restrictions will not go ahead on July 20 and is postponed to August 10. Pubs, bars, hotel bars, nightclubs and casinos were to stay closed. Restaurants and pubs serving food had to close by 11pm, but takeaways and deliveries could remain open after that time.

August 10 Face coverings were made mandatory in all shops, shopping centres, libraries, cinemas, museums, nail salons, hairdressers, dry cleaners, betting stores, tattooists and travel agents, with fines of up to €2,500 or a prison sentence of six months to people who did not comply.

October 6 A row erupts after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said advice from Nphet on a return to lockdown “hadn't been thought through" and “came out of the blue". No member of Nphet faced getting the pandemic unemployment payment or would have to tell someone they were losing their job.

October 19 Covid-19 cases deteriorate again. Government puts the country in another lockdown from midnight on Wednesday October 21 for six weeks until December 1.

November 27 Government promises a meaningful Christmas and easing of restrictions, including a phased move to Level 3 restrictions nationally from midnight on Tuesday December 1, with a number of exceptions in place for the Christmas period from December 18.

December 1 All non-essential retail shops, hair and beauty providers, gyms and leisure centres, cinemas, museums and galleries reopened after six weeks of closure.

December 24 Ireland is back in lockdown and the more infectious Alpha strain is here.

Annie Lynch, a 79-year-old woman from Dublin, becomes the first person in Ireland to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in December 2020. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Twitter

Email

Annie Lynch, a 79-year-old woman from Dublin, becomes the first person in Ireland to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in December 2020. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan



December 30 Annie Lynch, a 79-year-old woman from Dublin, becomes the first person in Ireland to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

January 30, 2021 More than 100,000 cases of Covid-19 and 1,000 deaths occur in one month as the country is hit by a third wave. Hospitals are struggling to cope with high number of people seriously ill from Covid-19.

April 19 The Delta variant is found here.

April 25 Ireland administers over one million first doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

April 29 A new reopening plan is announced throughout May and June.

July 1 The Delta variant triggers a fourth Covid-19 wave.

July 19 Travel from Ireland to the EU resumes with the EU Travel Covid Certificate.

July 16 All pubs reopen using certificates proving customers are fully vaccinated.

August 25 Chief medical officer announces 5,092 Covid-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Daily cases remain high with over 2,000 recorded on occasion. Hospitalisations increase but the link between cases and serious illness was weakened due to vaccines.

August 31 Government announces plans to ease more restrictions by the end of October as Ireland starts to live with Covid.



