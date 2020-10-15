| 8.9°C Dublin

The Covid blame game: where are the clusters and how are they contributing to a sharp rise in infection rates?

The virus loves crowds - social gatherings, sporting events, colleges, restaurants and workplaces are all part of the problem

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Frustration is rising as Covid-19 restrictions again force businesses into a dangerous pause with livelihoods at risk.

The mood has shifted while the blame game for the spread of the virus intensifies.

Is it linked to post-GAA match celebrations and flouting of Covid-19 rules?

