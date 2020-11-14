The Big Read: Complex plan to make sure vaccine can be distributed nationwide revealed

Mass vaccination sites may have to be put in place if the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is to be rolled out nationwide next year, experts have warned.

Challenges with the storage and transport of the vaccine, which must be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius, will mean GP surgeries and pharmacies are unlikely to be able to store the vaccine.

The vaccines can be stored for six months, but only if they are kept in “ultra-freezers”, Pfizer told the Irish Independent.

Without ultra-freezer storage, the options for distributing the vaccine will be much more challenging.

“This will be an unprecedented logistical challenge,” said Paul Moynagh, Professor of Immunology at Maynooth University.

“The logistics of transporting and storing this will pose a huge challenge and will take time.”

The ultra-cold temperature required by Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine is nearly impossible to maintain outside of a large hospital or academic laboratory with specialised freezers.

For this reason, Pfizer has devised “thermal shippers” that, unopened, can keep the vaccines frozen for up to 10 days.

Once opened for the first time, they have to be replenished with dry ice within 24 hours, then every five days to store the vaccine for a maximum of 15 days.

Read More

Read More

These shippers are supposed to be opened no more than twice a day to take out vials, and must be closed within one minute. Once defrosted, the vaccine can last for five days at normal fridge temperatures.

A spokesperson for Pfizer said that the vaccines can be stored for six months if ultra-freezers are available.

The HSE did not provide the Irish Independent with figures on the number of ultra-freezers it currently has, or how many, if any, are currently on order.

The Pfizer thermal shippers hold 975 vaccine vials, each of which contains about five doses of the shot – more than most GP surgeries could reasonably expect to use before some doses start to defrost and become useless.

While urban hospitals could deal with that volume, in rural areas a 975-vial shipment will need to be broken up into smaller ones, all while maintaining the cold chain temperature.

“Pfizer have said it (the vaccine) is stable for a couple of days at fridge temperature, but this is something that will make it logistically difficult to roll out,” said Kingston Mills, Professor of Experimental Immunology at the School of Biochemistry and Immunology, Trinity College Dublin (TCD).

“For a GP or general use, it will be a bit problematic. It’s very likely that it will have to be disseminated at mass vaccination clinics where they have the appropriate devices for storing the vaccine.”

While the way the vaccines are formulated (without added preservatives) and packaged (in vials that hold doses for multiple people) make them easier to develop and manufacture quickly, it also makes them harder to administer on the ground.

Even with the development of the Pfizer shipper for transporting the doses, it remains unclear where people will receive the shots, and what role the government will play in distribution, should a roll-out come to pass.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) advises the chief medical officer Tony Holohan on a number of matters including specific vaccine recommendations for use in Ireland.

Professor Karina Butler, NIAC chair, said the committee is currently “feeding into” preparations for a Covid-19 vaccine here.

“There are plans being made,” she said.

“It cannot be denied that there are significant logistical challenges with this particular vaccine (the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine) in terms of the storage requirements, but nothing that can’t be overcome with planning.

"It may take some novel ways and it may not be the kind of vaccine that you will be able to get from the corner pharmacy because they may not have the storage. There may have to be differing ways of doing it.”

Professor Moynagh said that while laboratories like the one in Maynooth University have the facilities for ultra-cold storage, “GP surgeries and pharmacies would not”.

“We will possibility have to look at putting the infrastructure around that,” he said.

Prof Butler said things had been “gathering pace” behind the scenes in relation to plans for a vaccine roll-out in Ireland and that her reaction to the Pfizer news was one of “tempered excitement and optimism”.

“There has been a lot of preparatory work going on since March,” she said.

“However, nothing can be concluded yet because we still don’t have the data on a lot of the vaccines and that will all come gradually over the next year.

"I have no doubt that when the NIAC chapter relating to the Covid-19 vaccine is published that it will also go through several reiterations in a very short time space to keep up to date with what is coming out.”

Prof Butler said that although the Pfizer vaccine has been developed in record time, all the necessary protocols will have been adhered to if it comes to market.

“I think people’s first concern is, is it going to be safe?” she said.

“I think the traditional ways of doing it were very slow and laborious and there was lots of room to expedite the process without any compromise on the scrutiny given to the safety and adhering to all of that.

"I believe that is what has been done in this situation. A lot of resources have been put into it, which has aided that. But the same levels of scrutiny have been there in terms of the development of the vaccine and moving through the different phases.”

Prof Butler added that “assuming all is good” and the that the vaccine is licenced by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it will have to be given out in a phased manner. “There will not be enough vaccines for everyone,” she said.

The HSE said that the first meeting of the high-level Government taskforce charged with the roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine took place this week.

The group is co-ordinating preparations and ensuring the nationwide roll out of a vaccine can take place when it is safe and ready to do so.