Temperature checks at airports are ineffective in detecting Covid-19, warns health watchdog

Mass thermal screening at airports for Covid-19 is "'ineffective", according to a report published by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

Thermal screening has previously been used to detect and reduce isolation time of infected individuals in other respiratory infectious disease outbreaks, such as the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic in Asia and Australia.

It involves a combination of fever screening, such as temperature testing, and self-reporting of symptoms.

A number of studies conducted at entry points, including airports, found non-contact devices like infrared thermal scanners were not effective in identifying infectious individuals and limiting spread of disease.

HIQA also reviewed 11 primary studies, three rapid reviews and one systematic review relating to Covid-19 and other respiratory virus pandemics.

Dr Máirín Ryan, HIQA’s Deputy CEO and Director of Health Technology Assessment, said: "The evidence clearly shows that this type of test is likely to be ineffective in limiting the spread of Covid-19.

"Thermal screening is noted to be high cost and resource intensive. Detection rates are very low due to large proportion of cases that have no symptoms, are infectious before showing any symptoms or who do not present with fever.”

It comes after an interim report published by the Dáil's Special Committee on Covid-19 Response yesterday recommended all people arriving into Ireland should have their temperatures checked as part of efforts to prevent new cases of Covid-19 entering the country.

The TDs say that infections entering the country through travel from overseas is a "strong risk" and all entrants should be temperature screened on arrival.

They also recommend that the overseas visitors be tested at least twice during their stay in Ireland "due to the limitations of point-in-time testing".

The committee also recommends that mandatory quarantine upon entry "should be monitored more closely".

