Tell Irish people they must wear face coverings against Covid-19 – World Health Organisation envoy to TDs

Ireland should tell people they “must” wear a face covering against Covid-19 and not just “should", a leading World Health Organisation (WHO) official said today.

Dr David Nabarro, WHO’s Special Envoy on Covid-19 said he was also in favour of bus drivers, security staff and other workers wearing coverings.

He was a strong advocate of face coverings in areas like transport, shops and other places where people cannot physically distance, he told the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response.

Asked about home-made face covering he suggested people can wear several layers of fabric but it was important it covered the nose.

He said there is evidence that where people are distributed masks free by authorities there is a better take-up.

He also said two metres physical distance rather than one metre gives better protection and factors to such as whether a person is inside or outside.

The reduction of risk is around 70pc at one metre but it is up to 90pc at two metres.

“If you don’t want to get Covid stay as far away as possible,” he said.

Dr Nabarro said he does not believe Ireland will have to go into full lockdown again although the virus worldwide is still in its early stages.

He believed Ireland will be able to target local outbreaks in the future.

Asked about nursing homes deaths he said the statistic showing 62pc of all deaths here were in people in residential centres was high.

The average in other countries is around 25pc but the way deaths are counted internationally are different and Ireland’s figures may be more “honest.”

He called for nursing home staff to be tested weekly or more often to allow them know their virus status.

