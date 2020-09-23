Taoiseach's chief economic adviser says young and low paid 'bearing economic burden of pandemic'

The Taoiseach’s chief economic adviser has said younger and lower-paid workers are “bearing the economic burden of pandemic”.

In a presentation to the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, economist Professor Alan Ahearne said the Government can minimise the “rise in long-term unemployment” among this group through education, retraining and upskilling.

He also pointed to labour market activation and strategic, jobs-rich public investment to address the expected rise in unemployment.

He also discussed the role for remote working, digital hubs, and regional clustering in a post Covid society.

He said Brexit will “affect regions differently”.

Mr Ahearn outlined the Government’s short-term plans which are to “support the economy through the pandemic and no-deal Brexit and drive a jobs-led, balanced recovery”.

He said the long-term plan is for Ireland to transition to a “low carbon, knowledge-based, digital economy”.

“Transition to a low carbon economy will affect nearly all sectors of the economy,” he said.

“Pandemic has accelerated the move to online and digital services and automation of work.

“Our SMEs are underperforming in the areas of R&D and innovation,” he added.

He also noted that the country’s population is “growing and ageing” and this will have “implications for housing, pensions and spending on healthcare”.

He said there will be “lasting changes” in sectors most affected by the pandemic such as hospitality, tourism, travel, personal services and retail.

And added that Brexit may have “lasting effects” on agriculture and agri-food industries.

Online Editors