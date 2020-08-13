Taoiseach to meet Johnson for first time for discussion on response to pandemic

Work to do: British PM Boris Johnson will visit Northern Ireland today, where he will meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Matthew Horwood/PA Wire

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Northern Ireland today for the first time.

The two leaders will meet in Hillsborough Castle in Co Down to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, Brexit and other issues.

Mr Martin and Mr Johnson have spoken by phone since the Fianna Fáil leader was elected Taoiseach but this will be first time they meet face to face.

The meeting was originally planned for last Tuesday but was rescheduled due to the death of former SDLP leader John Hume.

The meeting comes as the EU and UK remain at loggerheads over striking a new trade deal ahead of the Brexit deadline on December 31. There are ongoing issues between negotiators over fishing rights and standards applied to goods traded between the regions.

Ireland and Northern Ireland are also seeking to align their responses to the coronavirus, which will be discussed between the Taoiseach and the prime minister.

Last week, Mr Martin suggested Britan may become less committed to Northern Ireland and said his Shared Ireland Unit in the Department of the Taoiseach was planning for this possibility.

However, the UK government's Northern Ireland Office insisted Britain remains fully committed to Northern Ireland. DUP leader Arlene Foster described Mr Martin's comment as "disappointing".

In a statement ahead of his visit, Mr Johnson said he will establish a centenary forum and centenary historical advisory panel to work alongside the Northern Assembly to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland.

"As the country begins to get back on its feet in the wake of coronavirus, we cannot simply strive to rebuild, but we must commit to building back stronger than ever," Mr Johnson

"I cannot overstate how important the close co-operation that we have seen between central and devolved government will continue to be to this. Together, we will make sure Northern Ireland is ready to take full advantage of the many opportunities that lie ahead and that no part of Northern Ireland is left behind.

"As we mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland, it is important that we celebrate its people, culture and traditions, along with its vital contribution to the United Kingdom," he added. In a statement last night, the Government said that today's meeting will be an opportunity for discussion of a number of issues of mutual concern.

Covid-19 will top the agenda and the two leaders are expected to discuss their respective experiences of managing the virus and dealing with its economic and societal impact.

They will also discuss Brexit, including the continuing negotiations between the UK and the EU, with less than six months to the end of the transition period.

Northern Ireland and bilateral relations between Dublin and London will also be discussed.

Irish Independent