Taoiseach seeks meeting with AstraZeneca boss next week over vaccine supply

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is seeking to talk to the global CEO of AstraZeneca next week about vaccine supply.

It comes as ministers admit the Government has to give every appearance of exhausting all avenues to secure more jabs for Ireland.

The conversation with AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot, which the IDA is brokering, is not expected to produce any pledge of extra vaccines, despite mounting public frustration at the slow pace of the roll-out.

Elsewhere, only one small company here has expressed an interest in getting involved in vaccine manufacturing, the Irish Independent has learned. But it would not be operational until 2023 or 2024.

A senior source said Ireland was currently in a supply trough but would be “awash with vaccines by summer”.

Advance purchase agreements have been sealed for the supply of 18.5 million jabs this year.

European member states have the power to ban the export of AstraZeneca vaccines “and Italy is the first to do exactly that”, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said, adding he had signed an enabling provision for a ban here, even though no vaccine is made in Ireland.

Pfizer and Moderna had been honouring their contracts with the European Union, but AstraZeneca’s failure “is an enormous problem”, he said.

The Fine Gael leader said: “I can understand how AstraZeneca might run into problems with supply, or manufacturing or quality control. But I do not understand how this big successful company can honour its contracts to the United States and the United Kingdom, but for some reason not its commitments to the European Union.”

The answers given by AstraZeneca are not satisfactory, Mr Varadkar said. “The Government doesn't find them satisfactory and the European Union doesn't either.”

An EU Heads of Government summit on the sole issue of vaccines is to be held shortly.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said the response from Stefan de Keersmaecker, spokesman on health for the European Commission, was that they were “talking very strongly” to AstraZeneca, which was not good enough.

He said Ireland was down by a total of 653,000 vaccines on forecast deliveries. “On top of this, we know that the EU have exported 34 million doses of vaccines to other countries – 9 million to the UK, for instance. How the EU is dealing with vaccines needs to be recalibrated, it needs to be more ambitious. And certainly it needs to be more clinical.”

Mr Varadkar said the EU could be criticised, but a common European approach was the right one. “I was Taoiseach during the first wave – I remember what it was like when every individual country was competing with each other, struggling to get PPE to protect staff, to get reagents, ventilators, swabbing kits, testing kits.

“I know in that scenario, it's more likely the big countries with the buying power will do better. Had Ireland gone on its own on this occasion, we may have found ourselves at the back of the queue.”

A senior source said the HSE had looked into a claim by Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness that a reliable source on Capitol Hill was offering spare AstraZeneca vaccine. But the company had assured it that it only dealt with national governments and the World Health Organisation, not private sources.

“There is no crock of vaccine out there,” said a senior adviser. “There may be counterfeit or vaccines that don’t exist. We’ve looked at everything that has come our way, including mad stuff.

“Nor can manufacturing by Irish pharma be quickly switched around to make vaccine. Even if it could be done, ceasing production of a cancer line would lead to a worldwide shortage of cancer drugs in a short time. It’s not like mixing up a cauldron and saying a witch’s spell.”

A spokeswoman for Pfizer, which has met 99.9pc of its delivery commitment and dominates the Irish jab supply, said manufacture was “complex” and involved 280 materials, and up to 15 “unique raw materials” down to a molecular level. Creating the vaccine also involved 86 suppliers in 19 different countries, she said.

Mr Varadkar later told the Irish Independent: “There have been discussions from early on with companies with a base in Ireland like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. They are doing all they can for us. The have many more pre-orders in than vaccines manufactured.

“There’s no surplus of vaccines available at present. Since the middle of last year, grants are available from the Government to help companies get into manufacturing PPE, testing kits, masks, vaccines etc. So far, only one small company is interested in talking to us about helping to set up in the vaccine supply chain.”

Asked if he would ask US President Joe Biden next week for jabs for Ireland, a spokesman for the Taoiseach said: “The discussions are likely to be more around how US, EU and Ireland cooperate on securing global production and supply.”

