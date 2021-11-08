Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there will also be a rigid enforcement of vaccination certificates within hospitality settings. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that antigen testing will now be deployed to schools as he said a critical part of Ireland protecting Christmas will be the rigid enforcement of vaccination certificates within hospitality settings such as pubs, cafes, restaurants and clubs.

Mr Martin, speaking in Cork as he formally raised the flag at the new Munster Technology University (MTU), stressed that everyone now has a part to play in defeating the current Covid-19 surge and ensuring that Ireland gets to enjoy a relatively normal Christmas season.

He acknowledged that there is concern over the spike in Covid-19 case numbers and the pressure being exerted on acute hospitals.

Mr Martin said Ireland also plans to accelerate the roll-out of the vaccination booster jab for certain age groups.

But he warned that illnesses within those of school-going age do not involve Covid-19, but rather other types of respiratory illnesses.

"The important thing is that the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) suggested that in specific circumstances within schools – and I have spoken to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) – that antigen testing may be used," he said.

"But the real message from public health has been around non-Covid-19 respiratory illnesses.

"That is more of a problem for children right now in terms of admission to hospitals. So, the basic advice is that, for anyone who is symptomatic in any way in terms of respiratory illness, they should not go to school.

"That has been consistent over the past four to six weeks in terms of non-Covid-19 respiratory illnesses and others.

"The same issue has not applied to Covid-19 in terms of children getting severely ill or having to go to hospital. The others (non-Covid-19) have been more problematic this year.

"In terms of contact tracing, there will be a utilisation of antigen in given areas within schools in line with advice from public health.

"Public health has been very consistent in relation to schools and the advice given to schools – and will continue to keep the matter under review."

Antigen testing will be used in specific circumstances to prevent or control Covid-19 outbreaks in school and education settings.

Mr Martin said government and health officials are also closely engaging with the hospitality sector to ensure the reopened aspects of Irish society help contain the spread of the virus in the run-up to the festive season.

The Taoiseach said adherence to Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing, hand-washing and face-mask wearing as well as strict enforcement of Covid-19 vaccination certificates will be of critical importance.

"I will not be at the meeting as such (with Ireland's hospitality sector executives). That was never envisaged. Our officials have a regular engagement with different sectors pertaining to Covid-19," he said.

"The bottom line is and the broader picture is that we want to see maximum compliance with existing guidance and existing regulations in terms of the vaccination certificate.

"The engagement up until now with many sectors, including hospitality, has been of a positive nature. This will be a constructive engagement."