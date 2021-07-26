Taoiseach says he would go for meal indoors as he praises ‘good progress’ in reopening

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin welcomed the long-awaited reopening of indoor dining in Ireland and insisted he would be perfectly happy to go for a meal or drink with his family.

He also said that schools will reopen in September as Ireland now boasts the world's number-one vaccination programme.

Asked if he would go for an indoor meal or drink, the Taoiseach said: "Well, obviously I have a lot of work to do in the coming days and weeks, but the answer is yes.

"Yes, I would with close family but obviously I would be very careful.

"And I would say to the public that we have made good progress over the last six months in opening sectors of society. We have done it cautiously. We want to protect that progress.

"So even though we are opening dining and hospitality today, clearly with the vaccinated having access, we still have to be very, very careful."

Mr Martin, speaking in Cork, said Ireland, the EU and world at large needs to be careful with relaxing controls because of the Covid-19 variants.

"There is a Delta variant that is highly transmissible and we just have to protect ourselves," he said.

"The ideal situation is the continued rollout of the vaccination programme combined with sensible precautionary behaviour on all our parts. That is the area where we can defeat this virus.

"We are now close to 69pc fully vaccinated – and about 83pc have had their first dose. It has been an extraordinary vaccination programme, to be fair to all concerned. It has made very rapid progress.

"I would appeal to the age cohort currently who can register on the portal, please take the opportunity of getting vaccinated. If you take up the vaccine, you protect yourself, your family and your neighbourhood.

"It is very important. We are registering from 18 to 25 shortly. Very shortly we will be opening up the portal for 16- to 18-year-olds. We would appeal to those age cohorts to take the opportunity of getting a vaccine. That would help everybody defeat this variant."

He again paid tribute to the HSE, pharmacists and those involved in the vaccination programme which has now overtaken that of Denmark as the fastest in Europe.

The Taoiseach added that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) are carefully watching hospitalisations in respect of Covid-19.

"If cases happen, cases happen. We want to be very clear, in terms of the data, that you distinguish between those who pick it up in hospitals as opposed to those going into hospital with Covid."

He said the approach to Covid-19 and controls would be directed by scientific data, including hospitalisation rates.

Mr Martin said the Government was doing everything it could to support businesses but respected the decision of some operators to remain closed.

"We have managed the outdoor hospitality very well and many people have adapted. I respect their decision if they do not feel ready to open.”