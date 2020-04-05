Taoiseach re-registers as doctor and offers to help in coronavirus fight

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has re-registered as a doctor and has offered to help out in medical efforts to fight coronavirus.

During his medical career Mr Varadkar worked in hospitals and also qualified as a GP.

A spokesperson confirmed that he rejoined the Medical Register last month.

"He has offered his services to the HSE for one session a week in areas that are within his scope of practice," a spokesperson said.

They added: "Many of his family and friends are working in the health service. He wanted to help out even in a small way."

Both of Mr Varadkar's sisters work as health care professionals and the Taoiseach's partner Matt Barrett is a cardiologist.

The spokesperson did not offer details of what work Mr Varadkar will do or whether it will be in a hospital or in one of the planned Community Assessment Hubs.

Online Editors