Taoiseach Michéal Martin has said that he is hopeful a Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled-out in the middle of 2021 with vulnerable groups receiving it earlier.

Mr Martin has also given some positive news for church-goers as he said he expects places of worship to be open for Christmas week.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s News at One, he said: “In priority groups, we are looking at hopefully the first half of 2021, (for non-priority) I think you are looking at the middle of 2021.

Read More

“I don’t have precise knowledge of this because a lot depends on clinical trials coming through the regulatory authorities in Europe and the FDA in the US and then going into distribution and the logistics of manufacturing, but some companies are manufacturing in advance.”

The Taoiseach added that he is hopeful because many companies like Pfizer are now where they said they would be a couple of months ago.

“Pfizer has been saying for quite some time that they would be where they are now and they are on target. So far they are more or less in line with what we were told two or three months ago," he said.

Mr Martin added that the government is currently looking at a Level 3 with modifications for Christmas week, giving positive hope that places of worship will be open for the festive period.

“I've met with the archbishops on that and of course Christmas has a strong spiritual theme to it and we will work with all faiths on their particular requirements,” he said.

"I think the churches will be open in Christmas week... we will make decisions towards the end of the month. I did say that we may look at Level 3 with modifications to it and that could apply to worship as well."

The Taoiseach stressed that although the government has targeted for a Level 3 at the end of this lockdown, that we are still three weeks away from when this decision will be made.

However, he said that restrictions may be tweaked for Christmas week.

“We do want a meaningful Christmas, we understand it’s meaningful for our lives and we understand that we can’t be in Level 5 forever,” he said.

“I did target Level 3 for December 1, we have a month after that and we have to look at that specific Christmas period, that week up to Christmas as it’s a time for family and friends.

“The exit plan is still being worked on and we will consult with Nphet.”

When asked if gardaí would be knocking on doors if people were breaking restrictions on Christmas day, Mr Martin said: “That’s not going to happen it's all on trust here, I think we learned a bit from Level 2 when it operated on what did and didn’t work.

“The public know (this Christmas) will be different, they know everyone will not be out on the lash and there will be no office parties.”

Read More

Online Editors