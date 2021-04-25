Tánaiste Leo Varadkar vows Ireland will send Covid resources as India overwhelmed by pandemic

A doctor tends to a patient with a breathing problem inside an ambulance waiting to enter a Covid-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India. Picture: Reuters

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has vowed that Ireland will help India with equipment and supplies to fight an overwhelming Covid surge that is sweeping the country.

"There are many Indian people working in our health service. India is currently facing a terrible second wave causing suffering beyond our comprehension,” Mr Varadkar said on Twitter this afternoon.

"We are assessing a plan to provide oxygen and ventilators to India working with the EU.”

Mr Varadkar, who is a medical doctor, has a special connection to India, in that his father Ashok was born in Mumbai, while his mother Miriam is from Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

Read More

The European Commission has activated its EU Civil Protection Mechanism and is seeking to send oxygen and medicine to virus-hit India after receiving a request from Delhi.

India has seen a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in recent days, with hospitals in the capital and across the country turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.

"Alarmed by the epidemiological situation in India. We are ready to support," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter today.

"The EU executive is already coordinating with EU countries that are ready to provide urgently needed oxygen and medicine rapidly," European Commission for humanitarian aid Janez Lenarcic also said.

Britain is also to send more than 600 pieces of urgently-needed medical equipment.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the first of nine plane-loads of life-saving kit - including ventilators and oxygen concentrators - would arrive in New Delhi early on Tuesday.

It comes as for the fourth straight day on Sunday, India set a global daily record for new infections, with another 349,691 confirmed cases.

It took the country's total to more than 16.9 million, behind only the United States.

Boris Johnson, who had been due to visit India this week before the latest deadly wave of the pandemic forced him to cancel - said the UK would do whatever it could to support the country through the crisis.

"We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against Covid-19," he said in a statement.

Read More



