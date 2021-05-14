Tánaiste flags possibility of the end of mask-wearing by end of September

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has flagged that mask wearing may not be needed for fully vaccinated people by the end of September.

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the US yesterday advised that all fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks or social distance in most settings.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said previously that the Government aims to have everyone who wants the vaccine to have received it by the end of September.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed that this is still the objective and said that while he did not want to make predictions, he said that he expects Ireland to follow suit and implement similar advice that has been recommended by the CDC in the US.

He said that similar advice may be “possibly” be in place for Ireland and that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) will now look at whether fully vaccinated people should still wear masks.

“If you look at the vaccine bonus, in terms of allowing people who are vaccinated to meet up outdoors, that was initially advice that was put out there by the CDC.

“Often what they deem to be scientifically safe makes sense, is something that other authorities then follow,” he said.

“That’s really for the HSPC to examine, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we adopt their advice, we certainly have done in the past.”

“It has been a pattern that we tend to adopt similar advice to the CDC, but bear in mind the US is ahead of us in terms of the vaccine programme,” he added.

The Tánaiste was speaking as he launched an updated protocol for employers on ventilation, vaccinations and antigen testing as 100,000 people returned to work this week.

He said that antigen testing is an “additional” public health and safety measure and will catch people who are “shedding” the virus.

This comes after a row between Nphet officials and Minister Donnelly, after CMO Tony Holohan urged the public to not use antigen tests for sale in supermarkets.

President of Maynooth University and modelling chief Professor Philip Nolan compared the tests to “snake oil”, to which the Health Minister fired back and said that his comments were not helpful.

Mr Varadkar issued the new advice for antigen testing for employers as the Government works to incorporate the tests in mass gathering pilots, including concerts and sports events.

“It’s not a case of, antigen tests or masks, or antigen tests or social distancing.

“This is an additional thing that we can do to help that would identify cases that otherwise, would not be identified,” he said.

The Tánaiste said that antigen testing should currently be utilised in colleges, schools and workplaces.