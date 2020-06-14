| 9.4°C Dublin

'Take me if you want, God. I've had enough,' survivor said as he battled for life in ICU

Man 'lost seven weeks' while in a coma, writes Micheál Ó Scannáil

On the mend: Tim O’Leary back home with his wife Valerie after his ordeal. Photo: Mark Condren

Mícheál Ó Scannáil Twitter Email

A Dublin man, who was on a ventilator for seven weeks, has returned home after winning a battle for his life against Covid-19.

When 64-year-old Tim O'Leary woke up from an induced coma in the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, little did he know how drastically Ireland had changed in those seven weeks.

After contracting the coronavirus and pneumonia at the end of March, Tim was taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

