'Take me if you want, God. I've had enough,' survivor said as he battled for life in ICU

A Dublin man, who was on a ventilator for seven weeks, has returned home after winning a battle for his life against Covid-19.

When 64-year-old Tim O'Leary woke up from an induced coma in the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, little did he know how drastically Ireland had changed in those seven weeks.

After contracting the coronavirus and pneumonia at the end of March, Tim was taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

The following day, on March 30, he was transferred to Tullamore, Co Offaly, where he was placed on a ventilator and put in an induced coma for 43 days.

The Blanchardstown man said that he has no recollection of the toughest part of his encounter with the virus, and after "losing seven weeks" he was shocked with how the virus had taken hold in Ireland.

"I remember walking down our drive to get into the ambulance and I remember nothing until I got back into the regular ward 45-odd days later," he told the Irish Independent.

"Not a thing do I remember about it. I have no recollection. Forty-three days are gone out of my life. I didn't even know I was in Tullamore.

"My family took all the mental toll because I wasn't aware what was going on. They were. I was in a coma."

But even after leaving the intensive care unit (ICU), his recovery was still difficult.

"I am absolutely shocked with everything that happened. I was one of the lucky ones that survived. I could be buried," he said.

"I said to God one night 'take me if you want, I've had enough' but he didn't want me yet so I'm one of the lucky ones.

"I can't say enough about Tullamore. All of the staff there. The physios had to pull me back a few times. They will always be in my mind."

Mr O'Leary spent another 30 days recovering in Tullamore before he was eventually able to return home last Friday.

His wife Valerie said the hospital staff were "unbelievable", helping her and their two children Aiden (33) and Timothy (35) to talk to him over the phone while he was in a coma.

The staff, she said, even asked for information about the family so they could talk to Mr O'Leary about them while they were unable to attend the hospital.

Ms O'Leary said that while on the phone to her husband, she continuously told him that he had to get through the illness so that he could see his grandchildren.

"We were so worried," she said. "Tim's doctor down there is a marvellous man and I told him we wanted complete honesty and a few weeks in we were wondering would he ever come off the ventilator, is this the end of the line?

"We had the conversation about if Tim hit rock bottom and we agreed that he would throw the kitchen sink at him.

"It reached the stage in mid-April when he had reached that point and the doctor said if this doesn't work, I'm going to be ringing you to come down, he wouldn't have made it," she recalled.

"I couldn't go down while he was in ICU and that was awful but the staff were absolutely wonderful down there.

"They would put the phone to Tim's ear and we could all chat to him," she continued.

"Most of the time they would see a reaction, his head would move towards the phone. We were just reminding him of all the good things he has to come back to. The grandkids and maybe retiring now, all of the things any parent looks forwards to.

"I would just tell him he has to pull through. Tim is a great Dublin GAA man and he had battles out on the pitch so we knew he would battle through this as well."

Mr O'Leary has been told that he will make a full recovery, although it could take up to a year.

He said that he would have to retire from his role as manager for the St Brigid's junior hurling team.

He is also a taxi driver and believed he may have contracted the virus after picking up Italian passengers travelling over to Ireland for the cancelled rugby international. He is now considering retiring his taxi licence.

"I was very lucky," he concluded. "I'm going to take every opportunity in life from now on."