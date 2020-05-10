'Take care' - health chiefs use President Higgins' poetry to urge public to continue social distancing amid coronavirus crisis

The HSE is calling on the words of a poem by President Michael D Higgins to inspire people to keep going with physical distancing and other safety measures to combat the coronavirus.

It is running a new campaign called “Hold Firm”, based on a poem penned by the President in 1993.

The poem “Take Care” is part of a 60 second TV ad.

The message is: ”Now we need to motivate and inspire people to keep going with those actions that help us to stay safe and protect each other.

“Staying away from the people we love and the things we enjoy is not easy. It’s not us. But, this is us – taking care of each other, supporting our colleagues on the frontline and essential services, and the people most at risk in communities all across the country.“

The poem “Take Care” reads:

In the journey to the light,

the dark moments

should not threaten.

Belief

requires

that you hold steady.

Bend, if you will,

with the wind.

The tree is your teacher,

roots at once

more firm

from experience

in the soil

made fragile.





Your gentle dew will come

and a stirring

of power

to go on

towards the space

of sharing.





In the misery of the I,

in rage,

it is easy to cry out

against all others

but to weaken

is to die

in the misery of knowing

the journey abandoned

towards the sharing

of all human hope

and cries

is the loss

of all we know

of the divine

reclaimed

for our shared

humanity.

Hold firm.

Take care.

Come home

together.

