Sweden latest country to suspend AstraZeneca, as Russia claims campaign against its Sputnik jab

Sweden has become the latest country to suspend vaccinations against Covid-19 using British-Swedish company AstraZeneca’s vaccine as a precautionary measure.

Germany, France and Italy said on Monday they would stop administering the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after several countries reported possible serious side-effects while the World Health Organization has said there was no proven link.

They join a growing list of countries, including Ireland, which have suspended its use, after Denmark and Norway have reported isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and a low platelet count after inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Swedish Medical Products Agency said on Monday it had recorded 10 cases of blood clots and one case of low levels of platelets among people who were given the AstraZeneca vaccine, but not in combination.

The European Medicines Agency is meeting today on the matter ahead of an expected decision on Thursday. Many health experts say the clots are no more prevalent than in the general population and that the vaccine should still be used.

Yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Irish authorities had taken a cautious approach although he took on board TCD Professor Luke O’Neill’s view that the vaccine was still safe.

“This is a safety signal issue and I don’t think anyone would forgive them if they made the wrong call and they didn’t pause for a few days to consider the evidence but I have heard what Luke O’Neill said and I pay a lot of attention to what he says,” the Tánaiste said.

“He’s been right ahead of time more often than not and he would point out that out of 20m doses given in the UK, we’ve only seen 37 embolysms, possibly linked to this vaccine.

“And as DVTs [deep vein thrombosis] and clots are pretty common - there’s about 356 a day.

“I would be confident, once the EMA consider the data, will most likely allow the vaccine to be cleared again.

“And they’ll do that within the next couple of days that will allow our authorities to continue.

“It’s important to say, it won’t hold up the vaccine programme - those vaccines that haven’t been given this week, are still in stock.

“And we have 10,000 people trained to give vaccines, so it will be easy to catch up on that once we get the go ahead again.”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has said that pressure on some countries to refuse to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 was at unprecedented levels but had no chance of succeeding.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked to comment on a U.S. government report which appeared to show that the United States had tried to dissuade Brazil from buying Sputnik V.

The report, published on the website of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), detailed the work of the U.S. Office of Global Affairs (OGA) in "combating malign influences in the Americas".

The report outlined the agency's diplomatic efforts to counter what it described as attempts by countries, including Russia, to increase their influence in the region, to the detriment of U.S. safety and security.

"Examples include using OGA's Health Attache office to persuade Brazil to reject the Russian COVID-19 vaccine," the government report said.

Kremlin spokesman Mr Peskov declined to comment specifically on the report but said Russia was against politicizing the situation around vaccines.

"In many countries the scale of pressure is quite unprecedented ... such selfish attempts to force countries to abandon any vaccines have no prospects," he said.

"We believe that there should be as many doses of vaccines as possible so that all countries, including the poorest, have the opportunity to stop the pandemic," Mr Peskov said.

