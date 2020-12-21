‘Supercharged’ Covid-19 mutation was first spotted in Brazil eight months ago

The Covid mutation feared to have “supercharged” the new strain of the virus first emerged in Brazil more than eight months ago, scientists have revealed.

Studies show that the mutation, called N501Y, was spotted in the South American country in April, before rearing its head again in Australia and the US. The mutation occurs in the spike protein, the part of the virus that attaches itself to cells and causes illness, and the part targeted by Covid-19 vaccines.

Scientists increasingly believe N501Y – one of 23 separate mutations in the new strain – may allow the virus to pass itself on with up to 70pc more efficiency, perhaps by increasing the concentration of virus in the mouth and nose.

Leading scientific advisers in the UK explained that the N501Y did not cause much alarm earlier in the year, because it failed to rip through populations on its own.

But they believe that the “constellation” of mutations in the new strain, powered perhaps by N501Y, may well be the cause of the new strain’s increased infectivity.

“When you put various mutations together, the combination can have a different effect,” said Prof Peter Horby, the chairman of a UK Government advisory committee.

“Any single one of those may have been seen elsewhere, like N501Y, but this constellation of multiple mutations would appear to be very new.”

Scientists at the Government’s COG-UK genomics institute were already watching out for the telltale mutation after being alerted by colleagues in South Africa, where a similarly alarming new strain has started to push up case rates in recent weeks.

Both the British and South African variants share the N501Y mutation, but appear to have evolved independently of one another.

At a WHO meeting this month, scientists reported the South African variant accounted for 80-90pc of newly identified infections.

Scientists believe that in both countries the new strains likely emerged in a single patient who had probably been sick for some time, perhaps months, with their immune system struggling to fight off the disease. As with all Covid patients, they had been infected with a mixed bag of the Covid-19 virus, a population of viruses not exactly all the same.

But because the person had been infected for so long, the different versions had time to evolve, leaving only the fittest to survive. That strain was then passed on to another host and began to spread.

On Friday, South Africa’s health minister suggested that the new strain – called 501.V2 – appeared to have a more severe effect on young people. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

