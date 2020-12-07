Super-cooled batches of vaccine arrive in UK ahead of jab roll-out

Cold store: A pharmacy technician stores the first batch of Covid vaccine to be delivered at Croydon University Hospital in south London ahead of this week’s roll-out. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

Batches of the leading coronavirus vaccine arrived in the UK in super-cold containers yesterday as the world closely watches the immunisation programme, which is due to begin tomorrow.

The vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech was sent to hospitals across Britain.

Around 800,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be in place for the start of the roll-out tomorrow, a day that British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly dubbed as “V-Day,” a nod to triumphs in World War II.

“Despite the huge complexities, hospitals will kickstart the first phase of the largest scale vaccination campaign in our country’s history from Tuesday,” said Professor Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director. “The first tranche of vaccine deliveries will be landing at hospitals in readiness.”

Last week, the UK became the first country to authorise the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for emergency use. In trials, the vaccine was shown to have around 95pc efficacy. Vaccinations will be administered at about 50 hospital hubs in England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also begin their vaccination roll-outs the same day.

Governments and health agencies around the world will be monitoring the British vaccination programme to note its successes and failures and adjust their own plans accordingly. The United States hopes to start vaccinations later this month. British regulatory authorities are also examining data on vaccines made by Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford University.

On Saturday, Russia began vaccinating thousands of doctors, teachers and others at dozens of centres in Moscow with its Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, which was approved over the summer after being tested in only a few dozen people.

The excitement in Britain, which has Europe’s highest virus-related death toll at more than 61,000, was palpable.

“This coming week will be an historic moment as we begin vaccination against Covid-19,” said Mr Hancock.

Patients aged 80 and above who are already attending hospitals as outpatients and those being discharged after a stay in the hospital will be among the first to receive the jab in Britain.

Hospitals will also start inviting over 80s in for a vaccine shot and will work with nursing homes to book staff into vaccination clinics.

Any appointments not taken up will be offered to those health workers deemed to be at the highest risk of serious illness from Covid-19. Everyone who is vaccinated will need a booster jab 21 days later.

Buckingham Palace refused to comment on speculation that Queen Elizabeth (94), and her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, would be vaccinated within weeks and then make it public, a move that could reassure anyone nervous about getting a vaccination.

The UK has secured 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which can cover 20 million people. Since the British government will immunise only people over 16, around 55 million people in the UK will be eligible.

Now that the first tranche of the vaccine has arrived from Pfizer’s manufacturing plant in Belgium, checks are being conducted by a specialist medical logistics company to ensure there was no damage in transit. This could take up to a day.

Each box containing the vaccines, which includes five packs of 975 doses, will need to be opened and unpacked manually at specially licensed sites. After that, the vaccines will then be made available to hospitals.

Delivering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is complicated because it needs to be stored at super-chilled temperatures: about minus 70C). Fortunately, the vaccine is stable at normal refrigerator temperatures, between 2C and 8C for a few days, meaning it can be stored locally.

Online Editors