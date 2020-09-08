'Subject to the epidemiological situation' - wet pubs may not be allowed reopen in two weeks, Government admits

"If there is a change in the situation between now and then it won't just effect the pubs, it will affect all businesses." Stock photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

'WET' pubs may not be allowed to reopen as planned from September 21 and other businesses may also be forced to close if the Covid-19 situation worsens in the coming days, the Government has admitted.

The Cabinet agreed on Tuesday to allow over 3,500 pubs that do not serve food and that been closed since March to reopen from September 21.

However, a Government spokesperson later admitted that much would depend on the epidemiological situation - the incidence of the disease - and that if there is any changes to the current plan it will not just impact the pubs.

"Obviously it's subject to the epidemiological situation, but at this point in time the Cabinet has decided that 21st of September is the date for reopening," they said.

"If there is a change in the situation between now and then it won't just affect the pubs, it will affect all businesses."

They were speaking shortly before the Department of Health confirmed 307 new Covid-19 cases in the State, including 182 in Dublin - a significant increase on the daily rate of new cases in recent days.

Asked if there was a possibility that pubs could be allowed be open in some parts of the country but not others, the spokesperson said: "It will depend on the situation at the time, but again it won't just be restricted to pubs, if there are any changes in the situation it will affect all businesses."

The spokesperson said the Government will monitor the case numbers as well as other epidemiological information, before any change to the decision taken by the Cabinet on Tuesday is made.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet on Thursday following a meeting of Nphet and will consider any advice from public health officials.

The spokesperson said consultation is ongoing with the pubs and Fáilte Ireland guidelines will be updated if they need to be.

"As it is at the moment, it's planned the 21st of September, the pubs will open," the spokesperson added.

They added that there is a "balance there between the virus and the economy" and that the Government is conscious that for the last six months there are over 3,500 pubs across the country that "had their doors shut, had their livelihoods affected".

They added: "We've been listening to them for the last six months, we realise that there is an urgency there now to get them reopened but it has to be done safely, that's the context in which all of this is happening."

