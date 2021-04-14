| 1.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stumbles for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson also open those ‘doors of mistrust’, bringing new challenges

John Downing

Analysis

A nurse prepares to give the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland Expand

Close

A nurse prepares to give the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A nurse prepares to give the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

A nurse prepares to give the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

If you ever succumbed in an idle moment to reading the information leaflet inside a box of headache remedy tablets, you probably quickly realised it was a mistake. It takes no leap of imagination to visualise horrific side effects of the simplest medicine.

But, for the most part, the vast bulk of us when stricken by injury or illness will take the recommended medicine on grounds that the benefits will vastly outweigh the risks. A vaccine is, however, a different class of medicine.

Most Watched

Privacy