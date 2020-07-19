'Stay in Ireland, it's not worth the risk' - NPHET expert warns against travelling this year

Dr Cillian De Gascun from the National Virus Reference Laboratory said that if Ireland registers triple-figure cases daily, we "would be looking at perhaps a step backwards into phase two"

Irish people have been advised that travelling this year "is not worth" Covid-19 taking roots in residential care facilities again, according to an expert from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Ahead of the publication of the 'Green List' of countries, NPHET Cillian De Gascun urged people to stay in Ireland in a bid to prevent a second coronavirus wave hitting here.

Speaking on On the Record on Newstalk this morning Mr De Gascun said that it is not worth Ireland regressing in its battle with Covid-19.

"We really want people to stay home this summer and not to travel overseas," he said.

"Think of where we were, think of what we have seen in our residential care facilities and other congregated settings, to look at the picture in the US, India, Brazil. This virus is still very dangerous.

"The majority of our population remains susceptible to this infection. There is no significant level of immunity in the population.

"For this one year I would be advising people to stay home if they can because I don't think it's worth the risk."

Mr De Gascun, a Consultant Virologist and Laboratory Director, at the National Virus Reference Lab, said that NPHET's advice to the government is to not allow anyone into the country without self-quarantining before entering the community.

He suggested a facility where anyone entering the country would go and be able to quarantine with staff hired to tend to their needs.

NPHET advise, he said however, is not being heeded by the government who are set to release a 'green list' on Monday, of countries from which travellers will not have to self-isolate on arrival to Ireland.

The list, he said, could also cause confusion among Irish people about advice around travel, which he said was to stay put.

"If you look at the successful jurisdictions, countries controlling Covid-19 have implemented a 14 day quarantine periods on arrival," he said.

"From a NPHET perspective it would be nicer to see a stronger mechanism in place, because the WHO has said that this pandemic is still growing and it's a very significant concern.

"We feel the most efficient way of doing it would be to have a designated facility but those considerations are obviously for government. The problem is you still have no idea which individuals in those countries have the infection so it's low risk but it's not zero risk."

