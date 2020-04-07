State to provide €15m in emergency funds to ferry companies to keep supply chains open

THE State is to provide a €15m emergency package to ferry companies to keep supply lines open during the coronavirus crisis.

The proposal was brought to government by Transport Minister Shane Ross and the plan was among a number of coronavirus-related issues considered by ministers today.

The Cabinet agreed to designate five sailing routes as “public service obligation routes”, four of which operate from Rosslare in Co Wexford and one from Dublin.

The decision was taken following a request for assistance from a number of ferry companies in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Paul Kehoe said the move was essential in order to keep the routes from Rosslare viable.

“This emergency measure is extremely welcome given the huge collapse in tourism that is affecting the entire industry.

"It is also vital to ensure the protection of supply chains.

“I will work with Transport Minister Shane Ross to ensure all is done to protect Rosslare.”

The routes that will be supported are Rosslare to Cherbourg, Bilbao, Pembroke and Fishguard as well as Dublin to Cherbourg.

Online Editors