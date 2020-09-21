Start thinking now about how to hold safe Christmas parties, urges top planner

Plans need to be put in place now for how to hold Christmas parties safely during the coronavirus pandemic, a leading wedding planner has said.

Peter 'Franc' Kelly, of Weddings by Franc fame, believes lessons should be learned from outdoor Christmas markets in places such as Germany.

"There is going to be a massive appetite for parties at Christmas and we need to be ready for it," he warned. "Otherwise people break the rules. But if you design it correctly ,people can have a great time without having to break any rules. There should be more of telling people how to do it and how to put roofing on and what walkways to use," he added.

Mr Kelly said a common-­sense approach to restrictions around weddings and other events was needed.

"If you're telling people you can't have drinks later than 11.30pm, then you're going to end up having 20 or 30 people inside in a bedroom together - it doesn't make any sense.

"I think the hotel and wedding industry, we always have to have a plan A, B, C and D. In Ireland we're very quick at problem solving.

"People say, 'How can you police people on the dancefloor?' To be honest, every hotel in the country polices what is happening on the dancefloor anyway.

"Out of all the areas, events are the most policed. People arrive in individually, they take their seats and they have their meal and then they leave. It's a controlled environment."

He said young people needed alternative controlled events.

"They are breaking out because there is no one facilitating how they can do this in a different way and educate them."

During the pandemic, he launched his online shop, Houseoffranc.com, for people organising weddings and private parties and has been doing interior and landscaping design for outdoor spaces.

He sees smaller weddings becoming more popular in the aftermath of the pandemic.

"I think the trend will be smaller weddings or the micro wedding," he said.

"I think even before the pandemic the numbers were going down and the spend was going up.

"I don't follow trends but what's in trend now is personal-style weddings.

"I always said, 'Don't follow trends, make it about yourself'. If you do things you love and celebrate who you are as ­people then people will love the wedding.

"A wedding for 40 can be as much fun as a wedding for 1,000. It really depends on the people who are at it."

Mr Kelly said a special task force should be established to help the events industry.

"It's a massive crisis - a huge amount of the event industry may not even be there next year because it's a year really without work."

