Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has warned against holding gatherings, parties, christenings and other family events in Dublin over the next few weeks as it was disclosed Dublin’s number of coronavirus cases will double every two weeks if people don’t limit close contacts.

“It’s a positive that the majority of transmission in Dublin is taking place in households so, from that perspective; household gatherings, parties, christenings and other family events where people are coming together from multiple households; if at all possible, these need to be stopped in the coming weeks we’re going to get this back under control,” Dr Glynn said.

This came as three new deaths and 84 new cases were confirmed this evening. There are 47 people hospitalised with the disease in the state while six of these patients are in critical care settings.

Dr Glynn said if the situation doesn’t change in Dublin, the capital will be in a ‘far worse place’ in the coming weeks.

“It is a significant volume of disease and it isn’t limited to any one setting like we have seen in other counties previously.

The CMO revealed that the disease is growing at around 5pc per day in Dublin.

Dublin’s rate of reproduction number has risen to 1.4, which is in contrast to roughly 1 for the other 25 counties in the state, Professor Philip Nolan revealed.

Professor Nolan said the rise in the number of people over the age of 85 getting the virus was ‘greatly concerning’.

“We have seen a progressive and clear increase in the number of hospitalisations. Fortunately, the severity of cases we’re seeing is less, which is driven by the fact that the majority of cases are younger people,” Prof. Nolan said.

Dr Colm Henry announced that 54 schools had confirmed cases of Covid-19 but all but one of these schools had an isolated case. No outbreaks have been confirmed in schools as of yet.

Dr Henry was cautiously optimistic that schools reopening were not causing community transmission, and the data was in line with what Denmark experienced upon opening schools.

“We have seen a surge in demand for testing, close to 70,000 tests have been carried out in the last week - which is the highest it’s been. This is most likely due to the reopening of schools. Which appears to not be adversely affecting community transmission,” Dr Henry said.

