Staffing numbers in healthcare present challenges to swift roll-out of Covid vaccine

The healthcare workforce in Ireland is ‘nowhere near’ the level of other countries, presenting challenges for the swift roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, the chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee has warned.

Professor Karina Butler said Ireland is now entering a “crucial phase” in the fight against the virus, and protecting healthcare workers as the vaccine is rolled out must be a priority.

The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine arrived in Ireland on Saturday and was administered for the first time yesterday.

Prof Butler said: “People have been critical of the speed at which this is being done in comparison to other countries.

“But we have nowhere near the workforce in health services in other countries. That’s in all levels, from consultant level, to junior doctors, down to nursing and especially public health levels. Nowhere near. It’s also public health doctors, the most under-funded and under-resourced, who are being called upon to do all the contact tracing in addition to doing the vaccination programme.”

As the first Pfizer inoculations took place in acute hospitals across the country yesterday, Prof Butler said it was vital that the healthcare workforce was protected in the weeks and months ahead.

“We need to keep that workforce healthy to do this,” she said.

“We need people to minimise their contacts and their exposure while we are in this crucial phase. We need to keep our healthcare workers healthy while they wait for vaccines so that they can look after patients while they wait on vaccines. This is the challenge.”

It also emerged yesterday that the European roll-out of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine is unlikely to happen before the end of January.

Ireland has ordered 3.3 million doses of the vaccine, which is expected to be administered in the UK, which has its own approving body, in the coming days.

Deputy Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency Noël Wathion said the agency does not have enough information about the vaccine at present.

“At the moment, AstraZeneca has only provided data on their clinical trials to the European Medicines Agency,” he said.

“We need additional data on the quality of their vaccine.”

In addition, AstraZeneca has yet to submit a formal application, which is another necessary condition for the vaccine to be recommended.

This made it “improbable” that an approval could be granted next month, Mr Wathion said.

Prof Butler said the comments were in line with expectations and that she would not be holding out for that vaccine to be approved any time soon.

“That would be what we expected,” she said.

“The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are not going to look at it immediately because they want to wait until completion of the US trials. I wouldn’t be holding my breath for it in the next weeks.

“The Moderna vaccine looks like it will come through before that, in the coming days. The EMA have set the latest date for January 6 but they have meetings this week and early next week.”

Separately, health officials marked the ‘milestone’ of the first vaccines being administered in Ireland against a worrying backdrop of rising cases.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We have reached a significant milestone in our collective response to the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland, with the launch of our national vaccination programme.

“To see the first recipients of the vaccine gives us hope for better times ahead, particularly for those of us who are the most vulnerable to the virus, including those over 70 and with underlying medical conditions. The vaccination programme will focus on the priority groups in line with the recent decisions of Government in the first instance.

“As the vaccination programme rolls out, particularly given the increasing spread of the disease and the concerning rise in the number of hospitalisations – up to 411 today – we each need to remember to remain vigilant to the ongoing risk of the spread of Covid-19 and follow the public health advice in our everyday lives. Following the public health advice is our only means to suppress the spread of the virus in the community.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health said: “It is really great to see the Covid-19 vaccination programme commence today following the specific training for this significant vaccination programme.

“Many nurses and midwives are trained vaccinators and alongside their colleagues including hospital doctors, GPs, public health, pharmacists and allied health colleagues will play a significant role in delivering a safe, patient-centred approach to the programme.

“Many nurses and midwives will be among the first to receive the vaccine so we can continue to provide care to all our patients.

"It is vital however to support them and all our frontline staff by continuing to adhere to the public health measures advised as the vaccine programme rolls out.”