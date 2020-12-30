| 0°C Dublin

Staffing numbers in healthcare present challenges to swift roll-out of Covid vaccine

Delivery of hope: Workers unload a plane carrying new batches of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Tenerife North airport in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, yesterday. Photo: Reuters Expand

Delivery of hope: Workers unload a plane carrying new batches of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Tenerife North airport in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The healthcare workforce in Ireland is ‘nowhere near’ the level of other countries, presenting challenges for the swift roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, the chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee has warned.

Professor Karina Butler said Ireland is now entering a “crucial phase” in the fight against the virus, and protecting healthcare workers as the vaccine is rolled out must be a priority.

The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine arrived in Ireland on Saturday and was administered for the first time yesterday.

