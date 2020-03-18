| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘St Patrick’s Day like no other’ will forever be remembered for Leo’s landmark speech

Philip Ryan

Call for calm: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addresses the nation from Government Buildings. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Direct message for people of all ages: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar making his address to the nation from Government Buildings. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Call for calm: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addresses the nation from Government Buildings. Photo: Mark Condren

Call for calm: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addresses the nation from Government Buildings. Photo: Mark Condren

Direct message for people of all ages: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar making his address to the nation from Government Buildings. Photo: Mark Condren

Direct message for people of all ages: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar making his address to the nation from Government Buildings. Photo: Mark Condren

/

Call for calm: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar addresses the nation from Government Buildings. Photo: Mark Condren

On March 17, 2019, not many people would have been sitting at home watching the news. But this year is very different. If you weren’t among the brave workers providing essential services, you should have been at home.

Because, as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said from a podium within Government Buildings: “This is a St Patrick’s Day like no other.”

The state of the nation address was kept under tight wraps until an hour before the broadcast.

Related Content