St Gerard’s school teacher ‘appalled’ that other staff members received Covid jab from Beacon hospital

A teacher from St Gerard’s School is “appalled” that other staff members received leftover Covid-19 vaccines from a clinic at the Beacon hospital.

Last week, it was revealed that 20 workers at the Bray school managed to get their jabs.

A teacher in the school that didn’t receive the jab has said it was only a small minority of them that got the vaccine.

In a letter sent into Radio One’s Liveline, the anonymous teacher said: “There are approximately 100 members of staff between the two schools, so approximately a fifth are involved in this affair.

“The chosen colleagues never told or shared this information with the rest of us. The rest of the teaching body and staff only learned of this appalling affair from the breaking news Friday morning.”

The teacher - who Joe Duffy assured has been vetted to be a “bona fide” teacher in St Gerard’s - emphasised that other staff members were not involved in the incident.

“Teachers and their extended family and staff are innocent of this scandal, have had to endure text messages and phone calls all weekend asking them if they have skipped the queue and taken the vaccine,” they said.

“We should not be expected to carry the can for them. I do not accept these vaccines were going to waste, etc. And I can swear I would not have taken the vaccine had I been offered it.

“I am fit and healthy, and I am frustrated that my own elderly relatives have not yet been vaccinated. I am glad I did not get the call anyway, as I would have been left knowing that this was going on, and then I too would have been complicit.

“It is a disgrace, it should never have happened.”

Yesterday, the Beacon hospital apologised, saying in a statement that: “Beacon Hospital unreservedly apologises to our patients, staff and the wider community for the upset caused by the vaccination of teachers in the Beacon Vaccination Centre.”

Today, the Irish Daily Mail reported that a senior executive at the VHI received a vaccination from the Beacon hospital.

In a statement this afternoon, the VHI said that: “VHI can confirm that we have been made aware that a senior executive at the company who is receiving care for a serious illness, was vaccinated at the Beacon Hospital.

“At this point in time we are not commenting any further until we investigate the matter. We will issue a follow on statement once we have an update.”

