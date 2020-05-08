Special isolation areas for staff with coronavirus symptoms among protocols for reopening workplaces

Under the protocols staff who display coronavirus symptoms during the working day will be directed to a designated isolation area by a manager.

EMPLOYERS will have to have special isolation areas for staff who display coronavirus symptoms under new protocols for reopening workplaces.

The government is to launch its Return to Work Safety Protocol tomorrow which include a raft of measures that will have to be implemented in businesses, offices and construction sites.

Among the measures expected to be in the plan are no handshake policies and the installation of plastic sneeze guards at workplaces where two-metre separation social distancing is not possible.

The plans were developed by the Department of Business along with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, employers’ group Ibec and the Construction Industry Federation.

The Department of Health and the HSE were also involved and the Health and Safety Authority will enforce the rules.

Under the government's roadmap for re-opening Ireland some outdoor workplaces like construction sites may be able to reopen as early as May 18.

Independent.ie understands that employers will have to put plans in place for how to respond to suspected Covid-19 cases in the work place.

Under the protocols staff who display coronavirus symptoms during the working day will be directed to a designated isolation area by a manager.

Two-metre distance will have to be maintained as transportation is arranged for the worker to go home or to get medical attention.

They will have to avoid public transport.

Logs of work groups will have to be put in place for contact tracing and a risk assessment of any incident would have to be carried out.

Sources said the introduction of temperature checks for workers would be dependent on public health advice, which at present does not require them.

However, some companies may introduce enhanced measures and the protocols are the “minimum standards” they must comply with.

Workers will have to undergo Covid-19 training on the latest public health advice before a work-place reopens.

A staff representative must be appointed to liaise with management to ensure the measures are strictly followed.

Employers must update safety plans before reopening that are agreed with the workers.

These plans should include implementing social distancing, providing hand sanitisers and having clear procedures on hand-washing and respiratory etiquette.

Tissues should be provided along with somewhere they can be disposed of safely.

In workplaces where social distancing is not possible protective measures like plastic sneeze guards will have to be put in place.

