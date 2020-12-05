Spain’s deputy PM proposes four-day working week – on same pay

Pablo Iglesias said a four-day week will help create jobs. Photo: Pablo Blazquez/AFP via Getty

Spain’s left-wing government is considering introducing a four-day working week without any loss of pay.

Pablo Iglesias, the deputy prime minister, said a 32-hour week could help to alleviate unemployment, which is one of the EU’s highest at 16.2pc.

Mr Iglesias, the leader of the far-left Unidas Podemos party, the junior partner in Spain’s minority ruling coalition, said: “We have always been in favour of reducing working hours.

“The proposal is interesting and I know that the ministry of labour is studying it and within the framework of social dialogue it will be explored because it would undoubtedly favour job generation.”

He said the measure was being considered as final details were discussed for the 2021 budget but it will depend on the agreement of the Socialists, the senior coalition partner.

Experts were divided over how practical a shorter week would be in Spain. Nuria Chinchilla, an expert in labour and family conciliation, said firms being more flexible would be more helpful for job creation than a shorter week.

However, Juan Pedro Sanchez, an expert in improving business productivity, backed the move and said it would not harm workers’ performance.

“Undoubtedly, to have one more day free will allow us time to dedicate to our personal and family life. We should not forget that work and rest are two sides of the same coin: productivity,” he said.

Some companies have already introduced four-day weeks, which have increased worker productivity.

Perpetual Guardian, a New Zealand law company, cut hours so its workers could work four days on the same pay.

A study found 78pc of its employees managed the change in working life, meaning they had a three-day weekend.

A survey by 20minutos.es found 72.7pc of 39,000 people polled favoured a shorter working week, 24.6pc were against and 3.21pc had no opinion.

Online Editors