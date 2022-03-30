Spain ends need to isolate for people with mild Covid-19 as tourism season approaches

Spanish health authorities are moving closer to normalising life in coexistence with Covid-19, with the scrapping of mandatory quarantine for those infected with the virus but showing no or mild symptoms of the disease.

Under the old regulations, seven days of isolation are mandatory for anybody who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since Monday, free Covid-19 tests are only being conducted on high-risk groups, at health facilities and nursing homes, and on patients with the most severe health conditions.

Currently people travelling to Spain from Ireland with a valid EU Digital Covid Certificate must complete the country’s "Health Control" form before their departure and obtain a Fast Control QR code to present at boarding.

The digital quick response code gives access to faster health checks, as passengers will not have to show the certificate either at boarding or at the health check on arrival.

Passengers are not subject to further testing or quarantine requirements on entry to Spain provided they hold a valid EU DCC as evidence of either proof of vaccination. Also valid is proof of recovery from Covid-19, a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain, or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to arrival in Spain.

Children under 12 years old are exempt from the testing or quarantine requirements.

Amid high levels of vaccination, the rate of coronavirus contagion in Spain remains still above 400 new cases per 100,000 residents in 14 days, a high-risk level but far below the mid-January record. Fuelled by the omicron variant, the two-week variable surged then above 3,400 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Since the first case was identified in early 2020, Spain has officially reported 11.3 million infections and just over 100,000 confirmed deaths, although the accuracy of record-keeping has varied during the pandemic.