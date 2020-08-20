Some people testing positive for coronavirus have up to 50 close contacts

Some people who are now testing positive for Covid-19 have been in close contact with up to fifty others, it emerged today.

The scale of risk emerged amid fears about the resurgence of the virus and criticism of the HSE for delays in testing and tracing.

HSE chief Paul Reid admitted today the recent spike in demand for tests as well as the complexity in cases, including language difficulties, had led to a slow down but he said the delays have now been reduced again.

The median time from referral for a test to the tracing of contacts is now 2.3 days, down from 2.8 days.

It is quicker in hospital than in the community.

In one day last week 11,000 swabs were taken in a day.

But he conceded there are also outlier cases where people are left waiting days for a test or a result.

“The surge caused a strain to testing and tracing but we have good escalation processes in place.”

There was a 210pc increase in swabbing in recent weeks.

The number of contact tracing centres has now been scaled up to five again after services were stood down while levels of the virus were low.

Claims by some academics that the system is falling apart are wrong and unhelpful, he added.

Efficient testing and tracing systems account for around 15-20pc in the reduction of the transmission of the virus.

The main way of preventing transmission is people doing the basics such as physical distancing which should be carried out with “military precision,” he insisted.

Serial testing is now being extended to include meat plants and direct provision centres.

An oversight group made up of experts, including industry representatives has now been set up to over look at high risk work settings.

Areas of weakness that need to be addressed include better occupational health supports , language barriers, access to interpreters, cramped working conditions and shared facilities as well as the area of sick pay, he added.

Ann O’ Connor, chief operations officer told the HSE briefing that the public outpatient waiting list had breached 600,000 but there was a reduction in the queues for surgery.

