Social media giants align to tackle vaccine conspiracy posts

False claims about the country’s forthcoming Covid-19 vaccination programme, including that it will microchip people who receive the jab, will be removed from sites like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Social media giants are finalising plans to counter misinformation about the vaccine amid mounting concern within Government and among public health officials that take-up of the vaccine could be affected by untrue claims that people read online.

Facebook said yesterday it has written to the National Vaccine Taskforce offering to help with communications around the inoculation plan having provided free advertising credits to the HSE for public health messaging during the pandemic.

The social media giant, which also runs Instagram, has also pledged over the coming weeks to remove false claims that vaccines contain microchips and that specific populations are being used without their consent to test the vaccine’s safety.

“We will not be able to start enforcing these policies overnight. Since it’s early and facts about COVID-19 vaccines will continue to evolve, we will regularly update the claims we remove based on guidance from public health authorities as they learn more,” the company said.

Google is expanding its medical misinformation policy so it will state that any content that includes claims about vaccinations that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities or the WHO will be removed from YouTube.

These include false claims that the vaccine will kill people or cause infertility and that microchips will be implanted in people who receive the vaccine.

Twitter said it is still working through its policy and product plans “in advance of the introduction of a viable, medically approved vaccination”.

Read More

Read More

Twitter has not committed to taking enforcement action on every tweet that contains incomplete or disputed information. However the company said that people searching for vaccines on Twitter are shown a prompt which directs them to HSE public health resources.

“This investment builds on our existing work to guard against the artificial amplification of non-credible content about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

“We already ensure that advertising content does not contain misleading claims about the cure, treatment, diagnosis or prevention of certain diseases and conditions, including vaccines.”

The HSE said it has agreements with Twitter, Facebook and Instagram that mean searches for vaccine information in Ireland will prompt users to go to the HSE website in the first instance.

Labour leader Alan Kelly yesterday called on the Government to engage with social media companies, many of whom have offices in Ireland, and called on every TD and Senator to commit to availing of the vaccine, promoting it, and promoting the public awareness campaign.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin recalled there were issues around the MMR vaccine – which was falsely linked to causing autism – when he was health minister and noted it had led to an increase in outbreaks of measles that had led to some children dying.

“We do need to ensure that fake news does not get prevalence or promoted on the various digital platforms,” he said.

The Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment.

Online Editors