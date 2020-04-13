| -1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Social investing comes of age amid pandemic

Social bonds are particularly well-suited to the pandemic response. Photo: REUTERS Expand

Close

Social bonds are particularly well-suited to the pandemic response. Photo: REUTERS

Social bonds are particularly well-suited to the pandemic response. Photo: REUTERS

REUTERS

Social bonds are particularly well-suited to the pandemic response. Photo: REUTERS

David Chance

Shares in firms with high environmental, social and governance scores appear to have outperformed those of other companies in the recent pandemic-related market rout, especially in Europe.

A new study by the Washington-based Institute of International Finance (IIF) shows that more than $50bn (€45.8bn) has been invested in environmental, social and governance (ESG) dedicated exchange traded funds (ETFs) in the year to date, with a significant upswing in flows in early April. In contrast, outflows from traditional equity mutual funds were over $110bn.

"While ESG-labelled stocks and bonds have by no means escaped the impact of Covid-19, ESG indices to date have been hit much less hard than traditional benchmarks," the IIF, a body that represents the world's largest banks and funds, said in a report.