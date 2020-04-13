Social investing comes of age amid pandemic

Shares in firms with high environmental, social and governance scores appear to have outperformed those of other companies in the recent pandemic-related market rout, especially in Europe.

A new study by the Washington-based Institute of International Finance (IIF) shows that more than $50bn (€45.8bn) has been invested in environmental, social and governance (ESG) dedicated exchange traded funds (ETFs) in the year to date, with a significant upswing in flows in early April. In contrast, outflows from traditional equity mutual funds were over $110bn.

"While ESG-labelled stocks and bonds have by no means escaped the impact of Covid-19, ESG indices to date have been hit much less hard than traditional benchmarks," the IIF, a body that represents the world's largest banks and funds, said in a report.

"We estimate that ESG-dedicated bond ETFs took in around $600m year to date, with a renewed influx in early April, versus $80bn outflows from traditional bond funds," the organisation added. In April, the African Development Bank sold the world's largest ever dollar-denominated social bond, with a $3bn deal that saw bids from investors worth $4.6bn. That bond brought April's ESG issuance to close on $7bn against a monthly average of just $1.2bn in 2019, according to the IIF. Social bonds are particularly well-suited to the pandemic response, the body said. "For instance, issuers can direct proceeds to relevant efforts such as developing testing capacity, vaccines, and therapies; manufacturing health and safety equipment and hygiene supplies; or providing loans to negatively affected small and medium-sized enterprises," it said.