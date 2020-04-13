Social distancing will remain 'big part of life' until there is effective treatment for coronavirus, says Harris

SOCIAL distancing will remain "a big part of life" even after restrictions are eased in the absence of a vaccine or effective treatment for coronavirus, Health Minister Simon Harris has said.

It comes as he said the spread of the virus could be supressed in the next three weeks if people comply with the restrictions that are in place, but warned against complacency.

He said he detected this in some of the commentary about life getting back to normal as Ireland is doing well in the fight against the disease and said this is "dangerous talk".

Mr Harris said there is good progress but it's fragile and at a "really critical stage" and it could still "go either way" in terms of ending up like badly hit countries elsewhere.

He said that modelling shows that the number of new cases could have been as high as 120,000-a-day if no restrictions on the public had been put in place.

One of the key factors in determining when to ease restrictions will be the "R-number" or reproductive number of how many people are being infected by individuals who have Covid-19.

This number needs to be below one and Mr Harris said that while it is hovering around one at present health authorities are not yet prepared to say that it is below that figure.

The extraordinary restrictions on everyday life have been extended to May 5.

Mr Harris said that the R-number could be below one by that date.

"We could be suppressing the virus.

"In three weeks time I could be sitting here with you, telling the Irish people we're suppressing the virus."

But he said no one should assume that's inevitable and that these things "don't happen by accident", they take "massive sacrifices".

"I think if we stick with it, stick the course, we can get that figure below one."

Mr Harris said that even if this is achieved the virus will still be there and "we still have to work out in a way as to how we can live in a country where many of us will be susceptible to the virus without a vaccine."

He said people are wondering about their future, when the can see family and friends again and get their job back and he's aware of that "pain and uncertainty".

He said the more people focus on public health advice like hand-washing and cleaning surfaces, the more likely it is that there can be some "tweaking" of restrictions".

Mr Harris said this still won't "look like going back to life before the coronavirus.

"The coronavirus is still going to be there.

"There isn't going to be a magic point at the start of May where life as we knew it before the coronavirus can resume.

"I think being truthful social distancing is going to remain a very big part of life, not just in Ireland, but the world over until we get to a vaccine or effective treatment for the coronavirus."

He said keeping physical distancing measures in place is "likely to become the norm".

Mr Harris said there's no manual for reopening the country but that Ireland will be watching what happens in Denmark - where schools are to reopen this week - and Austria which is to open some shops.

