Smokers who get Covid are at much higher risk of severe infection, new research shows

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Smoking is highly likely to worsen the severity of Covid-19 and the risk of dying from the infection, new research reveals today.

Smoking prevalence in Ireland is now at around 17pc, down from 25pc in 2003.

However, a large UK Biobank study published in the journal Thorax today shows how smokers who catch Covid-19 are at higher risk.

It is the first study to pool observational and genetic data on smoking and Covid-19 to strengthen the evidence base.

Evidence on whether smoking is associated with a greater likelihood of more severe Covid-19 infection has been inconsistent.

Several studies carried out early in the pandemic reported a lower prevalence of active smokers among people admitted to hospital with Covid-19 than in the general population. But other population-based studies have suggested that smoking is a risk factor for the infection.

Most of the research to date, however, has been observational in nature and so unable to establish a causal effect. The researchers therefore combined observational and Mendelian randomisation analyses to better understand the relationship.

Mendelian randomisation is a technique that uses genetic variants as proxies for a particular risk factor – in this case genetic variants that make someone more likely to smoke or to smoke more heavily – to obtain genetic evidence in support of a causal relationship.

They drew on linked primary care records, Covid-19 test results, hospital admissions data and death certificates to look for associations between smoking and Covid-19 infection severity from January to August 2020 in 421,469 participants of the UK Biobank, all of whom had had their genetic make-up analysed when they agreed to take part.

During the study period, 13,446 people took a Covid-19 swab test, 1,649 of whom tested positive. Some 968 required admission to hospital and 444 died as a result of their infection.

More than one in two never smoked, over a third were former smokers, and only 4pc were current smokers.

Among current smokers, 71pc were light or moderate smokers, lighting up one to 19 cigarettes a day.

Only 29pc were heavy smokers, smoking more than twenty a day.

Compared with those who had never smoked, current smokers were 80pc more likely to be admitted to hospital and significantly more likely to die from Covid-19.

The researchers used Mendelian randomisation to assess whether a genetic predisposition to smoking and heavy smoking might have a role in Covid-19 severity among 281,105 of the original participants living in England.

This revealed that a genetic predisposition to smoking was associated with a 45pc higher risk of infection and a 60pc higher risk of hospital admission for Covid-19.

Genetic predisposition to smoke more heavily was associated with a more than doubling in the risk of infection, a 5-fold increase in the risk of hospital admission, and a 10-fold increase in the risk of death from the virus.

