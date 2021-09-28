Smokers who get Covid are at much higher risk of severe infection, new research shows

Smoking prevalence in Ireland is now at around 17pc, down from 25pc in 2003. Picture posed

Smoking is highly likely to worsen the severity of Covid-19 and the risk of dying from the infection, new research reveals today.

Smoking prevalence in Ireland is now at around 17pc, down from 25pc in 2003.

However, a large UK Biobank study published in the journal Thorax today shows how smokers who catch Covid-19 are at higher risk.

It is the first study to pool observational and genetic data on smoking and Covid-19 to strengthen the evidence base.

Evidence on whether smoking is associated with a greater likelihood of more severe Covid-19 infection has been inconsistent.

Several studies carried out early in the pandemic reported a lower prevalence of active smokers among people admitted to hospital with Covid-19 than in the general population. But other population-based studies have suggested that smoking is a risk factor for the infection.

Most of the research to date, however, has been observational in nature and so unable to establish a causal effect. The researchers therefore combined observational and Mendelian randomisation analyses to better understand the relationship.

Mendelian randomisation is a technique that uses genetic variants as proxies for a particular risk factor – in this case genetic variants that make someone more likely to smoke or to smoke more heavily – to obtain genetic evidence in support of a causal relationship.

They drew on linked primary care records, Covid-19 test results, hospital admissions data and death certificates to look for associations between smoking and Covid-19 infection severity from January to August 2020 in 421,469 participants of the UK Biobank, all of whom had had their genetic make-up analysed when they agreed to take part.

During the study period, 13,446 people took a Covid-19 swab test, 1,649 of whom tested positive. Some 968 required admission to hospital and 444 died as a result of their infection.

More than one in two never smoked, over a third were former smokers, and only 4pc were current smokers.

Among current smokers, 71pc were light or moderate smokers, lighting up one to 19 cigarettes a day.

Only 29pc were heavy smokers, smoking more than twenty a day.

Compared with those who had never smoked, current smokers were 80pc more likely to be admitted to hospital and significantly more likely to die from Covid-19.

The researchers used Mendelian randomisation to assess whether a genetic predisposition to smoking and heavy smoking might have a role in Covid-19 severity among 281,105 of the original participants living in England.

This revealed that a genetic predisposition to smoking was associated with a 45pc higher risk of infection and a 60pc higher risk of hospital admission for Covid-19.

Genetic predisposition to smoke more heavily was associated with a more than doubling in the risk of infection, a 5-fold increase in the risk of hospital admission, and a 10-fold increase in the risk of death from the virus.