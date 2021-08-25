Six weeks to new freedoms: Covid certs for pubs, restaurants could be scrapped by start of October

Threshold: Dr Tony Holohan said it could be the end of September before it is safe for certain activities to resume without checks. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Many of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions could be lifted in six weeks’ time, the chief medical officer (CMO) has indicated.

The public will reach maximum vaccine protection from the end of next month, which should clear the way for a return to normality, including the scrapping of Covid certs for pubs and restaurants.

CMO Dr Holohan said that imminent events like the All-Ireland football final should be confined onlyto fully vaccinated people. But he also said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) would not have a major concern with an event like Electric Picnic going ahead once everyone in attendance was vaccinated.

His comments prompted organisers of the festival to call on authorities to give them the green light today so they can prepare for the concert at the end of next month.

Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, said there is another four to six weeks to go before the

population reaches maximum protectionfrom the disease.

Nphet will meet today to consider a set of criteria for the next stage of easing restrictions in the “near term”.

It is hoped that inoculation rates in six weeks’ time will mean it would be safe enough for the Digital Covid Certificate to be scrapped for most domestic use, although it may still be required for foreign travel.

“It’s more towards end September in terms of the level of coverage we’d have in the population vaccination-wise, that we think could be safe for us to see activities resuming without the need for us to be checking on the status of people who are using those – so, like, Covid passes and so on,” Dr Holohan said.

“We therefore need to get to a certain threshold in terms of vaccination. We also would like to see that the disease control, which we’re not seeing at the moment, would be ­better than it is.”

He said at the moment, when it comes to events where there are “social opportunities”, it is “not safe enough for us to remove the requirement for those to be accessed by way of a Covid pass”.

It comes as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is expected to push for the reopening of currently closed businesses for ­people who are fully vaccinated.