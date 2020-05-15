| 12.5°C Dublin

Six simple steps to make a Covid-19 protective face mask

Follow these six simple steps to make your own protective face mask.

What You’ll Need

Scissors, cotton fabric (breathable and tightly woven), elastic cord (two lengths approximately 20cm each) and sewing supplies.

Step 1

Using the pattern (download here, print on A4 paper and trace) cut four identical pieces of fabric..

Step 2

Lay two pieces of fabric on top of each other and sew the curved side together, creating the front of the mask. Then repeat the process to create the back of the mask.


Step 3

Place one side of the mask on a table, seam side down. Lay the elastic cord in two loops as shown. Sew the ends of the loops to the edges of the mask, leaving a few millimetres protruding over the edge of the mask.

Step 4

Place the other side of the mask on top, seam side up, sandwiching the elastic loops. Sew the two sides of the mask together around the edges, leaving the area on one side of the mask unsewn.

Step 5

Turn the mask inside-out by putting your fingers through the unsewn gap and pulling the two elastic loops through the opening.

Step 6

After the mask is reversed, sew the remaining gap closed and you’re done.


