Six new coronavirus cases confirmed as gardaí report high level of cooperation - despite continued spitting

The number of new cases has remained in single figures again today, as gardaí report a high level of cooperation.

As of midnight last night the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) was notified of five new confirmed cases of Covid-19., bringing the total number of positive tests here to 25,396.

Unfortunately six more people have died in Ireland with Covid-19, however, bringing the total number of related deaths to 1,726.

This comes as an Garda Síochána reported a high level of cooperation with regulations brought in to combat the pandemic.

Between April 8, when the regulations came into effect, and June 20, gardaí invoked the regulations 313 times out of more than a million interactions with the public. These include both arrests and incidents without arrest where name and address details were taken for consultation with the DPP,

To date, in 94 of these incidents a charge or summons was issued. Gardaí insist that as was their original protocol, "arrest remains a last resort."

Pre-existing enforcement powers were also used in 2,127 incidents where other offences were uncovered in the course of Covid-19 operations. These range from incidents like drink driving or disqualified drivers stopped at checkpoints, to drugs and weapons seizures and public order offences.

Despite the general high level of cooperation gardaí have reported, however, gardaí have been spat or coughed at 112 times while since April 8. Gardaí have had to use anti-spit guards 78 times.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris condemned those who continue to put the lives of gardaí and their loved ones at risk by coughing or spitting at them.

"Gardaí continue to be subject of despicable spitting and coughing attacks. This remains a serious concern for the organisation. These are a significant health and safety risk to our members in the current environment. We must protect them from such attacks," said

"This includes having the option of using anti-spit guards in very limited circumstances. We have made it clear these anti-spit guards are only to be used as last resort and in line with the Garda Decision Making Model, which includes at its centre human rights and our Code of Ethics.”

Online Editors