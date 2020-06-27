Six more deaths, 23 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER six people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said.

There have now been a total of 1,734 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There have also been 23 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 25,437.

The HSE said it is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“High levels of compliance to public health advice to date has enabled further reopening of economic and social life.

“However, of the 23 cases reported today, 10 cases are in younger adults aged under 35 years. A further eight cases are in those aged between 35-54.

“This is now a real concern and a worrying trend at a time when many people are reconnecting with friends and loved ones and may be gathering in larger groups.

“In recent days, for example, some cases have had large numbers of close contacts that have required testing and self-isolation for 14 days.

“COVID-19 is an infection that affects all ages and it is incumbent on all of us to take our individual responsibility seriously.

“I cannot emphasise enough how important it is to remain informed, keep a 2m distance from others and follow the public health advice on hand washing, cough and sneeze hygiene, and wearing face coverings.”

Online Editors