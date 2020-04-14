Sinn Féin leader confirms she tested positive for coronavirus

SINN Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has confirmed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

She was tested on March 28 and received a positive diagnosis yesterday.

Ms McDonald said: "The Public Health Doctor informs me that I am no longer infected or infectious, and this is a great relief after weeks of being very unwell.

“I had a setback in my recovery at the weekend and developed post-viral pleurisy in my right lung. "I am on medication and responding very well, and I fully expect to be back at work next Monday."

Her statement continued: “My thoughts and solidarity are with everyone who is sick at this time, and my gratitude is with our Doctors, nurses, carers and everyone who looks after us.



“My sympathy is with every bereaved family. I am heartbroken for you. My appeal to everyone is to stay safe, stay home and stay apart. You do not want to get this virus."

She thanked people for their good wishes saying: "Your kindness is much appreciated and I'll be back next week. There is much work to be done - Ireland must change for the better.”

