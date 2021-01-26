Shut down meat plants with major Covid outbreaks - Siptu

Meat factories with major Covid outbreaks should be shut down, union says

MEAT plants with major outbreaks should be shut down and the entire workforce tested, Siptu has demanded.

The union’s manufacturing division organiser, Greg Ennis, said workers should get full pay while a deep clean and testing is carried out,before work recommences.

He was speaking after over 100 cases were confirmed following outbreaks at meat processing plants in Wexford and Cork.

Slaney Foods in Bunclody is operating at a significantly reduced capacity after confirming 42 positive cases.

Another 66 cases have been identified at an ABP plant in Bandon in Cork, which is also running at a reduced capacity.

Mr Ennis also questioned the accuracy figures on infections among workers disclosed by the industry over the last ten months.

“Where there are significant outbreaks like this, production should be halted while the plant is deep cleaned and sanitised, without loss of earnings,” he said. “What’s at stake is people’s safety over a drive for profits. We are now dealing with highly transmissible variants.”

Mr Ennis said he was aware of around 2,200 cases among the total workforce of 15,000 meat plant workers up to last October

“Since then we’ve heard very little,” he said. “Throughout the first six months, and May, June, July and the second wave, we were getting daily information about outbreaks.

“Then all of a sudden there was nothing about meat plants. It’s hard to believe that during the third wave, where there were far more cases, that it was not pro rata in meat plants.”

Siptu said in a statement that the issue of quarantine on arrival to Ireland must be “conclusively addressed”.

“This is vital in low paid sectors where so many migrant workers are employed,” it said.

“Many workers and their union representatives believe the numbers who have contracted the virus across the meat industry in Ireland is far greater than those disclosed.”

Mr Ennis urged the government to act on the recommendations of an Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 for the industry.

He said they included mandatory sick pay, making the granting of work permits conditional on sick pay provision, appointment of compliance officers, and routine testing of workers with results within 24 hours.

“The Tánaiste’s commitment to put sick pay on a statutory footing by the end of this year is too little and very late,” he said.

Online Editors