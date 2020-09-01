Shut bad pubs but let good operators open, says Porterhouse boss

Reopened: Porterhouse in Temple Bar, Dublin is trading again but business is ‘muted’. Photo: Arthur Carron

The Porterhouse Group has recorded "a very minimal recovery" in its two Dublin city centre restaurant-bars because of the lack of tourist and commuter custom, even after reopening.

Business development director of Porterhouse Group, Elliot Hughes, said minimal recovery has taken place at its sites on Nassau Street and in Temple Bar, Dublin while the group's London Porterhouse venue has also been hit by low numbers of tourists and office workers.

Mr Hughes called on Government to find a way to let the pub trade reopen, while punishing rogue operators if safety is compromised.

At the moment there seems "no thought put into working out how pubs can operate in a safe manner", he said.

"There needs to be a more nuanced approach taken, centred around smaller groups, seated on tables with social distancing and cleaning throughout the premises as well as staff wearing protective face coverings.

"This, combined with strong enforcement powers to shut non-compliant bars down, would work."

He added: "I would be the first to call for non-compliant bars to shut, to ensure those that are following the rules are allowed to trade."

Serving food means the Porterhouse chain has reopened but business remains muted, he said.

"Our restaurants are now performing well but still struggling by virtue of being closed for three months."

The group's late night venue, Lost Lane off Grafton Street remains closed and while Mr Hughes said he's optimistic about opening the venue, he accepted that current regulations make this incredibly challenging.

The Porterhouse Group spent €800,000 on the former Lillie's Bordello to transform it into Lost Lane and it was only open 11 months before the Covid- enforced closure last March.

New accounts for the Porterhouse Group show operating profits decreased 51pc to €1.36m in the 12 months to the end of February 2018.

The group recorded pre-tax profits of €855,858.

Mr Hughes said the group has been unable to keep its Subway premises on Nassau Street operating as a result of Covid-19.

The group today employs 250 and Mr Hughes said: "There have been a number of other job losses across the group which have been unfortunately unavoidable. However, we have by and large been able to keep the majority of our staff on, albeit with reduced hours for a significant amount."

Irish Independent