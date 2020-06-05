Shopping centres to open from June 15 and some pubs to reopen by end of month - Varadkar fast-tracks opening up of country

Handout photo of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD on the steps of the Government Buildings Dublin, addressing the public on the state of the coronavirus lockdown in Ireland. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

IRISH people have “earned the right to be hopeful about the future again” as the roadmap to reopen the country is accelerated, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

The five phases in the original road will now be reduced to just four, allowing for the ‘new normal’ to take full effect on July 20.

Mr Varadkar said this was “made possible because of the considerable sacrifices you have made”.

However, he warned that the fast-tracking of measures did not mean that the Government will automatically move through the phases on the dates set out. He said any increase in the virus could set the situation back.

“Fear has exerted a kind of gravity pulling us down, but now we find there is hope pulling us up again. We are heading the right direction.

“We have earned the right to be hopeful about the future again,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said Gardaí will enforce a new ‘Stay Local’ rule, meaning you should stay in your own county. The travel limit will be removed in Phase Three which is due to kick in on June 29.

Groups of up to six people will be allowed to meet indoors from Monday and up to 15 people can meet for outdoor sports activities.

Summer camps are back on the cards as are other outdoor activities for children.

Here's everything we know so far:

Travel

You will be able to travel anywhere within your county as opposed to the existing 5km limit. The advice now is ‘Stay Local’ rather than at home. It is now expected that travel limits will be removed altogether on June 29.

Social visits

Groups of up to six people will be allowed to meet indoors from Monday.

Cocooners

Cocooners. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Shops are being asked to provide dedicated hours for people over the age of 70 and those who are medically vulnerable with strict social distancing and gloves made available. Shoppers should ideally wear face coverings. Those who are cocooning can have a small number of visitors to their home. The visitors must wear gloves, face coverings and keep at least 2 metres away from the person who is cocooning.

Summer camps/ group exercise

People can take part in outdoor sporting and fitness activities, involving team sports training in small groups (but not matches) where social distancing can be maintained and where there is no contact. Measures are also being taken to allow for limited summer camps to take place in the coming months.

Work

Remote working is to continue for all workers or businesses that can currently do so. Where this is not possible, employers must put measures in place to allow for social distancing such as extended opening hours and staggered breaks.

Shops/retail

People on Dublin's Grafton street as restrictions put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have been eased. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Retail outlets can reopen provided that the number of individuals that staff and customers interact with at any one time can be controlled. Shops must also have ‘on street’ access, and shopping centres will open from June 15 After a false start three weeks ago, homeware stores will be also allowed to open. Marts can also resume if social distancing can be maintained.

Libraries

Public libraries may open so long as the numbers allowed in are limited.

Funerals

LONELY FAREWELL: Friends and loved ones of Dublin Covid victim John Gallagher were robbed of the chance to grieve over his death and more importantly to celebrate his life because of the virus. Photo: David Conachy

The limit on 10 people attending funerals will be raised to 25.

Social welfare

The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, which sees the State subsidise a portion of employers’ wage bills, is to be extended until the end of August. Likewise the Pandemic Unemployment Payment of €350 a week will be extended for full-time works. A cut will be applied for part-time workers.

Restaurants, Pubs and Hotels

The government is examining whether it can fast-track the reopening of hotels by allowing them open their doors to customers by the end of the month in phase three. It is also expected that pubs with restaurant licences will also be able to reopen in this phase along with restaurants.

