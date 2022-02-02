Sharon Stone says podcast host Joe Rogan is "risking people's lives with his idiocy" as controversy over his spread of coronavirus misinformation continues.

The US actress suggested the show on Spotify should carry a disclaimer that Rogan is "an asshole" rather than the content advisory warnings that are due to be introduced by the streaming giant.

In an interview with TMZ in Los Angeles, Stone said that Rogan's behaviour was "dangerous."

"Covid is not an opinion-based situation and Mr Rogan thinking that his opinion or disclaimer for the lives he personally has affected and caused losses of - it's not an opinion," she told the outlet.

"Mr Rogan is risking people's lives with his idiocy and his professing that his thoughts about Covid are opinions.

"Infectious diseases are science and they are fact-based situations so the pretence that these are opinions is dangerous.

"He should put a disclaimer that he's an asshole and that his behaviour is dangerous and affecting people's lives and deaths."

On Sunday, Spotify boss Daniel Ek issued a statement saying the platform was working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19.

Despite this pledge the White House has said "more can be done" by the company and artists including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Graham Nash have called for their music to be removed from the platform.