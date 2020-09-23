Severe criticism of lack of Covid-19 testing at Irish airports

THE Government has sustained severe criticism for the lack of Covid-19 testing at Ireland's airports six months into the pandemic.

Sinn Féin TD Darren O'Rourke claimed the situation is "shameful".

Labour TD Duncan Smith said it means there's "still no real light at the end of the tunnel" for aviation workers whose jobs are at risk.

It came as the Dáil debated the impact of Covid-19 on the transport sector.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the priority in the weeks and months ahead is ensuring the safe operation and return of domestic and international travel to protect jobs.

He said aviation was one of the "worst-hit sectors" with a dramatic fall in the number of people flying here and around the world which has impacted on airline and airport workers.

He said: "The question of when aviation business may be able to resume in a meaningful way is clearly linked to the evolution of the virus, to what ongoing restrictions and advisories may be in place, as well as the general economic outlook."

Mr Ryan pointed to general supports in place that aviation businesses can avail of like the wage subsidy scheme, grants and low-cost loans as well as the establishment of an Aviation Taskforce.

Meath East TD Mr O'Rourke said few specific supports have been put in place for an industry that employs 140,000 people.

He said some European Governments like Germany and Italy have provided loans or taken equity stakes in airlines and asked if the Government here would do the same with Aer Lingus "to shore it up".

He asked what plans the minister has for providing financial assistance in the Budget to airports and cited the challenges facing Cork and Shannon.

And he criticised the absence of Covid-19 testing at airports.

He said: "Six months into the pandemic it's shameful that we still have no testing capabilities in our airports or even the most basic temperature screening of arriving passengers.

"People fill in a form and they're on their way – literally.

"You won't you won't find a less restrictive process anywhere in the world these days," he claimed.

Dublin Fingal TD Duncan Smith also highlighted how there still isn't a testing regime in place at airports.

He said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told TDs at the start of August that the Government was working on this.

"That was nearly two months ago now," Mr Smith said.

"There seems to have been no progress on that."

He said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said last week that there needs to be pre-departure screening and testing but this would be a long way away.

Mr Smith asked Mr Ryan to imagine hearing these things as an aviation worker adding: "we’re so far into it now that there’s still no real light at the end of the tunnel."

He referred to the news that Germany has put extra restrictions on Irish passengers travelling there.

"If we were to fly into any airport in Germany we’d be able to avail of a free Covid test," he said.

"They have that in place right now.

"We don’t even have anything close to that in place in our capital’s airport never mind in our regional airports which are struggling as well in this pandemic."

He asked Mr Ryan to "take a real lead" in resolving the issue.

Mr Smith said workers "want a path they can believe in and they want to know that in a few months they will have work to go to and livelihoods to earn."

