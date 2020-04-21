| 13.7°C Dublin

Separate desks and staggered start times: How other countries are taking cautious first steps to re-open schools

Ireland has not yet been given a date for when schools will re-open - but other countries are making slow moves

A teacher welcomes students before the start of their high school graduation exams, during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Gymnasium Steglitz school in Berlin, Germany, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt Expand

Luke Byrne Twitter Email

THE question of when to re-open schools is being answered differently depending on each country.

Those that have most successfully contained the spread of the virus have already begun taking the first cautious steps in allowing children back to school, though with the situation being closely monitored and social distancing measures in place.

Here, the Government has not provided a date for schools returning, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying he did not want to raise hopes and have to dash them.

