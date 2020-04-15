'Selfless and loved' pregnant nurse dies of coronavirus as baby safely delivered

A pregnant nurse who died in hospital after contracting Covid-19 has been remembered as "highly valued and loved" by her colleagues.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, 28, who worked as a nurse on a general ward at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital for five years, died on Sunday.

The baby, a little girl, was delivered successfully and is doing well, according to the hospital.

It is not clear if she has tested positive for the disease.

Ms Agyapong's husband is currently self-isolating and has also been tested for Covid-19.

The Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said that Ms Agyapong tested positive on April 5 and was admitted to the hospital she worked at on April 7.

David Carter, chief executive of the trust, said: "It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of one of our nurses, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who passed away on Sunday.

"Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust.

"She tested positive for Covid-19 after being tested on April 5 and was admitted to the hospital on April 7.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary's family and friends at this sad time.

"We ask that the family's privacy is respected at this time."

Ms Agyapong had been working at the hospital until at least March 12, well into her third trimester, Channel 4 news reported.

But the hospital said it did not have any coronavirus patients before she took maternity leave.

Colleagues paid tribute to Ms Agyapong, who also went by her married name Mary Boateng, on a GoFundMe page set up to help her family financially.

Renai Mcinerney wrote: "Sister Mary was my colleague, I worked alongside her for a few years. She deserves her family to be looked after, after she devoted her life to the NHS as a nurse.

"It's time to look out/after our own and return the selflessness persona Mary carried and give something so small, but so big to her family in this time of need. RIP sister Mary!"

Caitlin Green posted: "So sorry to Mary's family and friends for her loss. She will live on in her beautiful baby girl."

The page had raised more than £25,000 by 10pm on Wednesday after being set up earlier in the day.

